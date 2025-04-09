© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia’s UN envoy Nebenzya made it clear:
“The scenario we’re discussing with the U.S. is not about anything short-term, but about a sustainable resolution. But we will not allow anyone to deceive us—or use negotiations to covertly strengthen the Kiev regime’s military potential.”
Russia is done playing along with Western “peace” performances.
Video from April 8th.