Top Virologist Warns 'Massive, Massive Tsunami' of mRNA-Vaccinated Deaths on Horizon

The People's Voice





April 6, 2024





A “massive tsunami” of death and disease is about to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population according to top virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who warns that the spike protein is a ticking time bomb programmed to explode.





If there was ever a virologist we should listen to, it’s Dr. Bossche, whose CV includes roles as a senior officer in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior program manager for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (or GAVI).





The Belgian virologist is a real high-level insider who could not continue working for the elite in good conscience. Now, he’s blowing the whistle about his former colleagues and their secrets and what he says about the elites’ plans for humanity could not be more disturbing.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4nvpo5-top-virologist-warns-massive-massive-tsunami-of-mrna-vaccinated-deaths-on-h.html



