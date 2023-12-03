BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Sam Bailey: What Happened In Italy In 2020
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
267 views • 12/03/2023

MIRRIRED from frankploegman

https://rumble.com/v3vmv2a-what-happened-in-italy-in-2020-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

“This psychological operation, a behavioral modification exercise, occurred simultaneously across the world. A PCR pandemic was evident to those paying attention. Democide (government ordered murder) was committed in hospitals and nursing homes on innocent patients and residents behind closed doors and without witnesses for an illness they did not have. The killing fields were required by government to keep the fear and hysteria on-going in order to usher in the EUA Trial. Crimes Against Humanity with no end in sight. Millions of family members want justice for the murder of their loved ones who were isolated, bullied, abused, starved, dehydrated, poisoned and asphyxiated to death to drive up statistics and bring in covid money. Those who played a part in this for a paycheck and prestige must be held accountable. The police and clergy as well.”

Keywords
2020italyfake pandemiccovid deathsdr sam bailey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy