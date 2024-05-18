Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 17, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2283 - Why does the world’s best golfer get arrested? -Why are vehicle company’s pulling away from EV vehicles? -Why are people accused of being “anti” when they have an opinion? Free speech isn’t free anymore. -Can we affirm AI weapon systems being used in war? -Did the Covid vaccine induce blood clots for many individuals? -Are you doung natural approaches for your health? -is the world run by the same banking cartel? -Are bird flu vaccines on the horizon? High energy must listen some humor show!