Ten Myths about Israel by Ilan Pappe Book Introduction Debunking Myths Ayesha Syed (mirrored)
147 views • 11/25/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Ayesha Syed at:-

https://youtu.be/7UlWsTKyt0Q?si=1AUrdfcHzUV65vp0

24 Nov 2023 #tenmythsaboutisrael #ilanpappe #israelTen Myths about Israel by Ilan Pappe is an eye-opening book about the facts known today about Palestine. The author has shared 10 myths and debunked them with proper historical facts and figures.


I have shared a book introduction to introduce this book to as many people as possible.



Email for business inquiries: [email protected]


Want to send me your favorite book or check out my TBR list..? here's the link - https://www.amazon.in/hz/wishlist/ls/12O4RAEXZPYS0



Find me on social media-

Twitter -

https://twitter.com/_AyeshaSyed

Instagram:-

https://www.instagram.com/ayeshasyed01/

Goodreads -


https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/125802307-ayesha-syed


PS: Some of the links above are affiliate links. I earn a small percentage from sales, but it doesn't cost you anything extra! :)



#tenmythsaboutisrael #ilanpappe #israel #debunkingmyths #bookintroduction

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
