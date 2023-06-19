NWO: Satanists rule the Vatican, the US government & the world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Please note that a segment was deleted from the original video since Dr. Vliet spoke about some strange belief, which is non biblical.



The devil truly controls this sick world and its leaders including the Vatican and the United States, the two beasts of Revelation 13 which will take pre-eminence in the world just prior to Christ’s return. Already, we see how the Vatican, which receives its power from the dragon or satan in Revelation 13:2 and the US, which now speaks as a dragon or satan in Revelation 13:11, are controlled by the dragon or satan.



This is why we need to abide by what Paul wrote in Ephesians 6:12-18:



12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. 13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. 14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: 18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;



For all saints...God’s saints are they who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).



The holy ten commandments of God are found in Exodus 20:3-17. It’s truly time to get right with the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua and to OBEY HIM in everything including His holy ten commandments, His prophecies, His parables and His overall teachings for He is God manifested in the flesh (1 Timothy 3:16) and He is the Way, the Truth and the Life (John 14:6).



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington