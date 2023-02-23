© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could 3D Printing New Organs and Skin One Day Transform the Future of Transplants?
"Bioprinting is 3D printing living tissue with cells inside," explained Marquette whose team of scientists are rethinking surgery using this technology. “The goal of this is to make living tissues, grafts or other special tissue for research".
🔗 Source:
https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/07/23/how-3d-bioprinting-organs-will-transform-the-future-of-healthcare
Source:
https://fabric-advanced-biology.univ-lyon1.fr/