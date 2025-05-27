BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mary Earps Announces SHOCK Retirement from England Squad | Just Weeks Before Euro 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
10 views • 3 months ago

Mary Earps Announces SHOCK Retirement from England Squad | Just Weeks Before Euro 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/

England's legendary goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her retirement from international football—just 36 days before Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland. With 53 caps, a Euro 2022 title, and a World Cup final under her belt, Earps' sudden exit has stunned fans and teammates alike. 🇬🇧🧤

In this video, we break down:

Earps' incredible career with the Lionesses

Why she made the decision to retire now

What this means for England’s chances at Euro 2025

The rise of Hannah Hampton and the next generation

Keywords
newsfootballfootball playerbraking newsfootball news
