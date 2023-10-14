Double Fantasy: John Lennon was Impostor-Replaced (Tina Foster)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Find out more about the psy-op involving the impostor-replacement of Beatle John Lennon.
Posted October 14, 2023
Video clip: “John Lennon in NYC.” American Masters (PBS), S 24 Eo 7 @ 1 hr in.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com