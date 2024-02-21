Redacted News: Tucker Carlson just EXPOSED something incredibly terrifying inside the U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Feb 20, 2024) Redacted News with Natali and Clayton Morris: We just got our clearest evidence yet that Americans are being censored and manipulated at the highest levels of government. Tucker Carlson interviewed a former State Department cyber employee who exposed how the Pentagon essentially censors and manipulates the American people.
"What I’m describing is military rule," says Mike Benz. "It’s the inversion of democracy."
Full Tucker Carlson interview of Mike Benz: https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-national-security-state-the-inversion-of-democracy/
Redacted News: https://rumble.com/v4eggj3-tucker-carlson-just-exposed-something-incredibly-terrifying-inside-the-u.s..html