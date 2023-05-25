© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preparations for the transfer to Ukraine of the corpses of foreign mercenaries - one American and one Turk. In the ruins of the house, where the corpse of the destroyed Turkish mercenary was found, there was a corpse of a Turkish citizen who was with him. The house was blown up by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the retreat.
update:
Yevgeny Prigozhin published a video of the transfer of the bodies of two mercenaries.
US citizen Nicholas Meymer and a Turkish citizen who died in Artyomovsk.