Live Rap Concert ODD TV 2021 - Censored on Youtube in 2024

Because the concert suddenly got censored june or july 2024, we upload it again.

Specially the INTRO might be the trigger for the always changing "guidelines" so it got censored after 3 YEARS!





ODD is supposedly in prison and hasnt been active since 2022.





ODD TV Performs Live | Rap Concert (2021)

https://web.archive.org/web/20230422004827/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pEEgey0AT4

https://web.archive.org/web/20230422005141/https://www.youtube.com/@Truthavision/videos

Views: 47,149 views

Premiered June 21, 2021