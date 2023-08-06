BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Strengthcast PowerShow Featuring: A Great TRX Workout For Max Performance!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
32 views • 08/06/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by:

TRX Training
TRX Suspension Trainer
The Best Home Workout Equipment For Total Body Training!
https://bit.ly/TRXSuspensionTrainer0823

and The National Council on Strength and Fitness
Take Your Career To The Next Level
https://bit.ly/NCSF0823

We are back with a vengeance Athletes and Warriors!
On this week's show we bring you a great total body workout, though originally designed for max performance for a tennis athlete, certainly has crossover application for just about any sport or activity.
Then stick around for our trainer's corner where our pals at the NCSF give you some easy-to-follow post workout nutrition tips, to help you and your client excel! Enjoy.

Video credits:
TRX for Tennis 2.0!
TRXtraining - @TRXtraining
https://bit.ly/TRXSuspensionTrainer0823

Energy Replenishment - How to make the most out of your workout.
National Council on Strength and Fitness
@ncsfcpt
https://bit.ly/NCSF0823

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

