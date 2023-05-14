Ben Bergquam - EL Paso Port of Entry: Mayorkas is a LIAR. They are bringing in Illegals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News @BenBergquam
It’s all a lie! Listen to what I just found out from a CBP buddy of mine! I had to say it twice because it’s so infuriating!
They are coordinating this with someone on the Mexico side. Its all a Fraud. Its treason.
When is America going to have enough? When are we going to stop it??
#Title42 #BidenBorderInvasion from El Paso, TX
“Law & Border” only on Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice
