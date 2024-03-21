WW3 Fears as Taiwan Admits Presence of U.S. Troops on Island

It has been an amazing week of World War 3 news for the few people who are paying attention to the rapidly escalating tensions between nuclear armed nations. French President Macron doubled down on his call for NATO troops to be deployed to Ukraine. A high ranking French general said France could muster 60,000 troops to fight the Russians. Russia’s top intelligence spy chief said his agency believes France will soon deploy 2,000 soldiers to Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev said French troops in Ukraine will be sent home in coffins. If that’s not enough to convince you that big nations are prepping for all-out war, we now have news from Taiwan that U.S. troops have been deployed to the breakaway Chinese island.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 03/21/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/mar-21-2024-ww3-fears-as-taiwan-admits-presence-of-us-troops-on-island





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf