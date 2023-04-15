BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

33 Lifehacks for Beating Depression 😌 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 04/15/2023

In my research for this book, I read a not insignificant number of reports from people talking about their struggles in life and I kept hearing about depression — those with physical imperfections and birth defects often struggle with depression, anxiety, and psychological self-torture.The good news is that, in a sense, depression is a lot less complicated than you may think it is. It’s an expression of cause and effect just like everything else in the universe. Overcoming depression doesn't require that you grapple daily with your inner demons or figure out some esoteric pseudo-spiritual technique for reprogramming some deep layer of your psychology. It just requires persistent action, empowering habits, and likely changing what you’re consuming.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1558-beating-depression

From my mémoire and #lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample


Keywords
addictioncoffeedepressionexercisefastingpaleodietmarijuanaself-helpmental healthbiohackinganxietyaudiobookpsychedelicsalcoholketobrain powernootropicsself quantificationhow to be cross eyedthriving despiteself-torture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy