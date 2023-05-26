Truth - Jalis (extended version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzAapNwGb-4
CMCproduction's work on the video for the track - Truth, for Jalis.
Jalis is a very creative person and it was a pleasure to work. They did everything together. We watched the locations, took the barrel from the industrial area for the video. They wrapped it in foil and stuffed it into a passenger car and a lot of other interesting things!
A year ago there was an official premiere. The video clip is filled with a personal story and I am sure that everyone who loves and appreciates the work of Jalis will like it.
Jalis (Zhenya Ilyin)
https://www.youtube.com/@UC116lJGqZh9i5hx51jO5KYw
https://www.youtube.com/@UC8_VyOSHurENYnehV77arGA
One day you sang
Simple song.
You're confused
And now it's gone.
One day you sang
a simple song
Everything went wrong.
Time? It doesn't matter.
Time is the only thing
what we have.
(Deep Purple)
I'm making a video
Video for business
Promotional videos
Instagram content
Movies
TV programs and reality shows
As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws