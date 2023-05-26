BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth - Jalis (extended version)
24 views • 05/26/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzAapNwGb-4 

CMCproduction's work on the video for the track - Truth, for Jalis.


Jalis is a very creative person and it was a pleasure to work. They did everything together. We watched the locations, took the barrel from the industrial area for the video. They wrapped it in foil and stuffed it into a passenger car and a lot of other interesting things!


A year ago there was an official premiere. The video clip is filled with a personal story and I am sure that everyone who loves and appreciates the work of Jalis will like it.


Jalis (Zhenya Ilyin)

https://vk.com/jalis_swag 

https://www.youtube.com/@UC116lJGqZh9i5hx51jO5KYw 

https://www.youtube.com/@UC8_VyOSHurENYnehV77arGA 


One day you sang

Simple song.

You're confused

And now it's gone.

One day you sang

a simple song

Everything went wrong.

Time? It doesn't matter.

Time is the only thing

what we have.

(Deep Purple)


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

feartruthlifemusictimephilosophymusic videosongsclipraphip hopbackstageclipsdivergenthere and nowmy waymy storyvideoclipsjalismy lifemusic about lifesimple songthe truth of lifeits late
