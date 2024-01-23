Englishman man stands up to the police (Police are a government organisation)

Who are acting like they’re the private security for a CCP crew from China who demand he stops filming them in public.

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY



Never talk to the police. You have the right to remain silent that means don't even no comment. Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence. Leonardo DaVinci

ANARCHY : A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

There are no good cops: Definition of Police is to use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S

Terrorism was originally defined Oxford English as government by intimidation

Dictatorship naturally arises out of Democracy and from the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato





