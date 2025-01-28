Truth, Transparency, and Trump’s New Presidency | JMC In The News 1/28/25

1.27.25 “The Tipping Point” on Revolution.Radio, with Gene DeCode & John Michael Chambers





On this episode of The Tipping Point with Scott McKay on Revolution.Radio, special guests Gene DeCode and John Michael Chambers join the conversation to discuss critical insights into Trump’s presidency and the significance of March 4th. The trio dives deep into topics of truth, transparency, and the future of America under renewed leadership. This thought-provoking discussion sheds light on what’s ahead for the nation and the pivotal role of informed citizens.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



