Chairman Xi of China arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
65 views • 7 months ago

Chairman Xi arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit.

The head of Tatarstan, Minnikhanov, meets him at the gangway.

There were also videos of the leaders of India and South Africa arrival in Kazan for the BRICS summit.

Also, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed arrives in Kazan ahead of BRICS Summit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali arrived in Kazan on Tuesday ahead of the 16th BRICS summit, to be greeted with the traditional Russian bread 'karavai' and 'chak-chak', the fried dough national Tatar delicacy.

Ethiopia became an official BRICS member this year.

Adding:

Kim Yo-jong, deputy head of a department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed the opinion that South Korea and Ukraine are "like two peas in a pod," calling the two countries "ill-mannered dogs bred by the United States."

