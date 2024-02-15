Love - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti White Racism In America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10. Love
Choosing love and healing over anti-white fear and anti-white oppression is a path of courageous vulnerability. Gratitude, joy, and an open heart are all components of love that enable one to do the work to overcome white envy and to overcome anti-white racism in daily life.
Love draws you out of your cocoon of self-absorption to attune to others. Love allows you to really see another person, holistically, with care, concern, and compassion.
America is at a critical moment. This is the call of our time. We must do more than put out a sign or read a book; we must come to understand our real history and work to support our collective humanity by eradicating anti-white racism in the many forms that it exists. You can begin right now by starting to educate yourself to overcome anti-white racism.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/1...
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre...
#love #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #wasup #blct