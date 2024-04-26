TEXAS POLICE AUDITS NEWS CHANNEL 25TH APRIL 2024

TEXAS POLICE AUDITS NEWS CHANNEL





















Host: Derek Phillips

Co-Host: Lance Phillips

Deputy Host: Cody Storm Voss









I am Derek Phillips, a husband, father of two Children, a family man, and God is first and foremost in my life. I have my hand in many businesses that bring me joy; Cleverotros Crypto Mining, Kemah Slingshot Rentals, Computer Software Programing, Public Speaking and the Producer for an Up-and coming news channel, Texas Police Audits.

Both my parents are Elected Officials in Smith County, Texas. My father has been a County Commissioner for fifteen years and my Mother has been the County Clerk for thirteen years. In my past I was employed with Smith County as a Patrol Deputy K-9 handler.

My wife is the producer of Texas Pearl Christian Magazine, Miss El Lago Pageant Queen, who volunteers in the Community to assist other women who aspire to be in pageants, and owner of Texas Couture Hair Extensions. We both enjoy giving back to our Community.

My Co-Host is my older brother, Lance Phillips.





I am Lance Phillips, Co-Host of Texas Police Audits New Channel. I’m an entrepreneur extraordinaire, goal-driven, problem-solver, and solution-finder, who retired at the age of thirty-five. I am a first amendment advocate and realize all our Rights are God given. I am also a business owner, community organizer, real estate investor and minister of the Word of God. Most recently, I became a victim of police brutality and lawfare, creating a new passion to expose career criminal politicians. In my past I worked in the oil field industry as well as owner of antique estate sales.

Smith County is PROUD to be known as the MOST CORRUPT COUNTY in the 254 Counties in Texas. This Channel will share the crimes committed by the notorious Smith County Gang, led by Sheriff Larry Smith and his cohorts. Thank you for watching and we appreciate the shares. 😇 pew pew 👮🏼‍♂️🚔 “Come on vacation, leave on probation.” -Smith County Gang





I am Cody Storm Voss, Deputy Host of Texas Police Audits News Channel. I am a self-driven scholar and have achieved academia in engineering, mathematics and business. I am the son of a master printer. As such, I have inherited an art for precision and attention to detail. As a martial artist, I wield my legacy of words like a samurai would wield his swords. I'm well versed in cryptographic technologies and operating in private. I am a lifelong student of the divine and cleric of all things contract law. My unmatched determination and sheer relentlessness pushes me far past where anyone else would quit. On this channel we push beyond limits to uncover truth. Join us in our fight against the matrix as Neo against Mr. Smith (AKA Larry Smith) (Smith County). Texas Police Audits News Channel is exposing the corruption of the most corrupt County in Texas. Tune in to learn intricate details about Smith County's infrastructure and the exact people committing crimes against humanity right at your front door.





