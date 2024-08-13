Dr. Leo Ferreira - From Sovereign Sisters Podcast Episode 27

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Due to the feedback on the recording, this is the video of Dr. Ferreira discussing his discovery of a way to program T-cells to attack tumors. This is a huge breakthrough in cancer research. Lab studies showed a 90% remission and they were moving to animals trials. If this worked (and it was promising), it would be the end of cancer treatment as we know now.
Think that plane crash was just a coincidence?