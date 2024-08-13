BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Leo Ferreira - From Sovereign Sisters Podcast Episode 27
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
1 follower
15 views • 9 months ago

Due to the feedback on the recording, this is the video of Dr. Ferreira discussing his discovery of a way to program T-cells to attack tumors. This is a huge breakthrough in cancer research. Lab studies showed a 90% remission and they were moving to animals trials. If this worked (and it was promising), it would be the end of cancer treatment as we know now.
Think that plane crash was just a coincidence?

Keywords
cancerresearchplanecrashsovereignsisters
