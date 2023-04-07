125-Richard Urban-Overview of the Urban Life Training Program as a Solution to Family Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Urban Life Training Program is an abstinence-centered education program. The program consists of three parts:
1. Classroom Relationship Intelligence Education
2. Peer Counseling
3. STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence and Responsibility) Leadership Clubs
Richard Urban overviews the program as a practical way to address the core issue of family breakdown and to help youth succeed.