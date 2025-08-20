© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is God's light unapproachable?
It is because it is coming from every direction all the time, as you walk toward it you walk away from it, and as you walk away from it you walk toward it. At least that is the way I understand it. First Timothy chapter 6 verse 16 states that God "dwells in approachable light". Then first John chapter 1 verse 5 states that, "God is light", and finally second Chronicles chapter 2 verse 6 states that "even the highest heaven, cannot contain" God. Have a great day.