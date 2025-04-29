Ray McGovern - Europeans totally disoriented - Macron & Starmer ‘second-rate political hacks’ - part 2

‘Europeans totally disoriented… They had a daddy [US] and they could always go to DADDY’ — McGovern

He calls Macron and Starmer ‘second-rate political hacks’.

(McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years (April 1963 to August 1990), serving seven U.S. presidents. His CIA career began under President John F. Kennedy, and lasted through the presidency of George H. W. Bush.

After retiring from the CIA, McGovern became a commentator on intelligence-related issues from the late 1990s onwards.)







