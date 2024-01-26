Kate Shemirani: Glutathione & Brain Health

In this episode, Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me for an interesting discussion on Glutathione, specifically the LifeWave patches, and how she's used them with her daughter recently during her illness. We'll also talk brain health and in all of this is leads us right back to looking at what we put into our bodies, our temples, that our Creator gave us.

