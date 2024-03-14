Russian Frontline Combat Underfire Forces Ukraine Change Battle Tactics

Patrick Lancaster





March 13, 2024





Russian Frontline Combat Underfire and large gains in territory, Forces Ukraine to Change Battle Tactics. In this report I travel to the Russian military combat positions (of the "Crimea" battalion) on the Zaporizhzhia / Zaporozhye frontline to investigate the increase in territory being captured by Russian forces. During my time at the Frontline Combat positions a radio call came to the Russian soldiers saying a reconnaissance team had identified a Ukrainian assault team headed towards the position in an attempt to possibly to break through the lines. The Russian soldiers then engaged that sector in an attempt to eliminate or deter the Ukraine soldiers. Also today Ukrainian forces attempted an to gross the Russian border, From Kharkov Region, with tanks trying to take control of part of Russia in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and Russia says it thwarted armed incursion by Ukrainian forces, ‘sabotage’ groups into its border regions. Pro-Ukrainian armed groups launch incursion into Russia

Russian schools in Kursk close after claims of Ukrainian cross-border incursion.

The fact is since Russia took control of Avdeevka / Avdiivka Ukrainian Villages tumble one after another as Russia exposes Ukraine’s vulnerable defenses. This comes as Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, after a meeting with Donald Trump, "He (TRUMP) will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end," the conservative premier said after meeting Mr Trump in Florida.

Will the war end if Donald Trump is elected president of the USA? The former US president has pledged to end the war "within 24 hours" if elected, so only time will tell.





