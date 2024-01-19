Trump Wins Iowa!

On this Freedom on Deck OVERDRIVE podcast version of the terrestrial radio show, Chet Martin goes over the significance on President Trump's historic victory in Iowa, and what may lie beyond. Don't miss these and other stories.



Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]



