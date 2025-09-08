Puerto Rico: 'War Minister' Hegseth was flown by Osprey to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7)

After arriving in Puerto Rico, “War Minister” Pete Hegseth was flown by Osprey to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), operating in the Caribbean with other U.S. Navy ships and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

More: U.S. “War Minister” Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine have arrived in Puerto Rico.

Their visit comes amid reports of potential U.S. strikes against Venezuela under the pretext of fighting drug cartels. At the same time, F-35 Fighter jets, Arleigh Burke–class destroyers, UAVs, and the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima are already deployed to and around Puerto Rico and its surrounding waters.