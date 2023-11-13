TOS-1A thermobarics ferociously bombarded key Ukrainian targets on Krasnolimansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The thermobaric terrifying weapons of TOS 1A Heavy Flame Thrower "Solntsepek" fiercely bombarded the main targets of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Krasnolimansk direction. TOS-1A and guided by MT-LB armored reconnaissance vehicle approached the front line and overran the enemy positions in the forest area with the loss of many soldiers and the elimination of some equipment.
