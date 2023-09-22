BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glenn LOSES IT Over Eric Adams BLAMING TEXAS for Migrant Crisis | Glen Beck TV
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
195 views • 09/22/2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is furious that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (or, as Adams called him, a "madman down in Texas") keeps busing illegal immigrants to his sanctuary city. At a recent town hall, Mayor Adams even claimed that this influx of illegal immigrants will "destroy" New York City. But Glenn and Stu have a newsflash for the Mayor: His city has only received a FRACTION of the illegal immigrants that have flooded Texas cities. But good news! President Biden and the DHS are making it much easier for illegal immigrants to take American jobs! Glenn and Stu discuss this insanity and much more.

Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP

► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu

► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/

► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/

► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze

Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia

#glennbeck #ericadams #nyc #illegalimmigration #immigration #texas #migrant #crisis #bordercrisis #news #politics #culture #blazetv

Keywords
border crisisnycglenn becksanctuary cityblaze tvbiden regimemayor adams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy