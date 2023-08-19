Ukrainian troops en masse refused to cross the Dnieper River as cannon fodder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian troops en masse refused to cross to the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region, which was under the protection of Russian forces. Ukrainian troops began shelling their resisting comrades, as cannon fodder came under fire by Army group "Dnieper". Even hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers using boats crossed over to Russian military to surrender.
