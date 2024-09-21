BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GERMAN POLITICIAN WINS A CAKE
ChestyP
ChestyP
33 followers
1
8 months ago

Sahra Wagenknecht.

Allies on the Left

"In Europe, you can be a lefty and not be a moron on immigration. American elites are worried."

https://www.amren.com/videos/2024/09/allies-on-the-left/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LUqBQ89tBxAL

###

Hier bekommt Sahra Wagenknecht die Torte ins Gesicht

Here Sahra Wagenknecht gets the cake in the face

Veröffentlicht am 28.05.2016

Published on May 28, 2016

Linken-Fraktionschefin Sahra Wagenknecht ist auf dem Parteitag in Magdeburg mit einer Torte beworfen worden. Der Tortenwerfer gehört zur Initative „Torten für Menschenfeinde".

Left-wing faction leader Sahra Wagenknecht was thrown at a cake at the party congress in Magdeburg. The cake thrower belongs to the initiative „cakes for enemies of the human being ".

https://www.weltDOTde/politik/deutschland/video155778868/Hier-bekommt-Sahra-Wagenknecht-die-Torte-ins-Gesicht.html

