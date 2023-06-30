Heavy fighting on the Northern flank of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) - Incendiary "Grads" Cover the UKR Enemy Infantry in Landings

Heavy fighting on the northern flank of Artemovsk❗️❗️❗️

The enemy is rushing, he is being burned, destroyed by hundreds, but it feels like they are being printed there on a 3D printer in the trenches. It goes by infantry, without the support of armored vehicles. Himars are hitting Soledar, Artemovsk and the positions of our artillery. The enemy has a lot of shells for them, they hit like hail. Our troops, including volunteer formations, are holding on and grinding the enemy. There are positions that change hands. In fact, the "Bakhmut meat grinder" continues.

In the video, incendiary "grads" cover the enemy infantry in landings near Artemovsk.