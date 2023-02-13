BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo: When I witnessed government officials and company executives from the U.S. and Europe kowtowing and calling Xi “Xi Dada” back then, I knew right away that the world would be in trouble
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/13/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p284umd5348

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: When I witnessed government officials and company executives from the U.S. and Europe kowtowing and calling Xi Jinping “Xi Dada” back then, I knew right away that the world would be in trouble. From the release of the CCP virus and various unrestricted warfare to the ongoing balloon attacks, everything has proven my previous concern. When mankind worships totalitarianism, many people will abandon justice and God

#GoldmanSachs #BlackRock #MorganStanley #OneBeltOneRoad #Petroyuan #CCPBalloon


2/12/2023 文贵直播：当年看到美欧官员和公司高管卑躬屈膝喊习近平“习大大”时，我就知道世界要出大事儿了。后来中共放出了病毒，然后各种超限战，到现在的气球突袭，都无不证明了我当初的担心。当人类崇拜极权时，很多人就失去了正义和上帝。

#高盛 #贝莱德集团 #摩根士丹利 #一带一路 #石油化人民币 #中共气球


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
