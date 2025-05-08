Iran’s IRGC Navy Showcases Another Underground Base, Featuring Advanced Combat & Reconnaissance Drones

Iran’s IRGC Navy Showcases Another Underground Base, Featuring Advanced Combat and Reconnaissance Drones

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has revealed yet another of its underground military bases in Iran—this time emphasizing its growing fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The facility hosts a variety of drones, including the Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5, both capable of conducting reconnaissance and precision strikes.

Also stationed at the base are Ababil-3 surveillance drones and Bavar-5 loitering munitions—kamikaze drones based on the Ababil-2 design.