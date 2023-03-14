HE TRIED TO WARN US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Schiff is the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc, financial commentator, and radio personality. "I see a real financial crisis coming for the United States.”
- Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.
📌 Special thanks to Peter Schiff
************************************************************************
SPECIAL DEALS:
👉 EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- CODE “LOCALPREPPER” to save $50
👉 JASE Case - https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=4270
- CODE “LOCALPREPPER10” to save $10
************************************************************************
👉 Support the channel:
The Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/
************************************************************************
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
************************************************************************
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:
- The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
- This video is not financial advise. Please see a financial adviser to discuss your own personal situation.
- Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair us
#economy #economiccollapse #survival #prepper #shtf #foodshortage #preparadenss #homestead #economy #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #localprepper