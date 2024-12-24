America’s Occult Holidays 12/24/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doc Marquis was raised in an Illuminati family, trained as an Illuminist, and attained the rank of Master Witch (3rd degree). He has been a Christian since 1979 and has appeared on and consulted for ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, ‘The Geraldo Rivera Show’, ‘Hard Copy’, ‘Inside Edition’, and ‘Unsolved Mysteries’. He reveals how all-American Holidays are designed by using an occult numerical pattern originating from the Illuminati. Discover the REAL truth behind the popular holidays of: Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, May Day, and other “traditions of man.” Learn the Truth behind occult practices like “Trick or treat”, “May Day” and more.