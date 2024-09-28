Lavrov at UN: The West wants to transform the UN as a tool for its own purposes.

In the context of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the foreign minister warned of the dangers of globalization and the expansionist aspirations of the West and called for an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

From: 'TeleSurEnglish' on YouTube.

Adding:

Minsk fears that the buildup of NATO's military potential near the borders of Belarus could lead to an escalation of the conflict, stated the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.











