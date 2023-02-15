These are crimes against humanity, justice must be served, says Peter McCullough, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Regarding Covid-19 and the Covid vaccines... "These are… crimes against humanity." "Because the crimes are so great and the injuries are so vast, there must be investigation." "There must be justice that is served," Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022. The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News