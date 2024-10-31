Their Hearts Melted | How Can We Apply Rahab's Story to Our Personal Faith Journey?

Join us as we explore the amazing grace of God, inspired by William Ogden's hymn 'He's Able to Deliver Thee.' We delve into Biblical passages from Colossians, Romans, Ephesians, Titus, and John, emphasizing that everyone has sinned and is in need of God’s grace. Through the story of Rahab, we learn how faith begins by hearing and believing God's Word. This video reminds us that salvation comes by grace through faith, not by our own works, and encourages us to listen to and share God's powerful message.



00:00 Introduction to God's Grace

00:17 The Power of Deliverance

00:27 The Grandest Theme: God's Ability to Deliver

01:01 Personal Testimonies of Deliverance

01:13 Exploring Romans: Understanding Grace

02:03 All Have Sinned: The Universality of Sin

02:16 Rahab's Story: A Testament of Faith

03:40 The Role of Faith and Hearing God's Word

05:51 Rahab's Faith in Action

07:05 The Importance of Hearing and Believing

08:19 Condemnation and Salvation Through Faith

10:00 A Personal Call to Salvation

10:27 Conclusion and Call to Action

