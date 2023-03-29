It’s a Spiritual War, Not a Political Game | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 63

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we delve into the Nashville school shooting and examine the underlying spiritual causes. While acknowledging the pain of the affected families, we emphasize the importance of faith and staying true to one's path. We also cover the alarming suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth and the devastating violent and sexualized effects of psychotropic medication. Finally, drawing from Viktor Frankl's principles, the we offer insights on creating a missional purpose for emotional and mental well-being.





Don't miss this exciting episode packed with insights, humor, and real-world concerns, only on the Free Thinkers Podcast!





Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com





Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.





Follow us on Gab & Twitter:

https://gab.com/puttfark

https://twitter.com/puttfark





Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!