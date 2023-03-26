BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maddox McCubbin: 100% healthy 16-year-old collapses, suffers sudden cardiac arrest. Doctors baffled
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
343 views • 03/26/2023

FEB. 24, 2023. Maddox McCubbin suffers sudden cardiac arrest at Moline High School. He received two rounds of compressions and a shock with an automatic external defibrillator.

Grace Maddox (Maddox' mom) says Maddox is "100% healthy". She also says:

"My son's results came back, and there's nothing. There are no genetic anomalies. There's nothing that points to why this happened. And roughly 80% of sudden cardiac arrest survivors never are given a reason why this happened. So we need to stop worrying and focusing on prevention, because we can't."

I'd venture a guess on what they could do for prevention. It involves not getting any COVID injections.

Could there be a reason why "roughly 80% of sudden cardiac arrest survivors never are given a reason why this happened", such as that certain possible causes are categorically ruled out?

The school wants to more AEDs installed and wants more people trained in CPR.

Read WQAD's accompanying article:
https://www.wqad.com/article/news/local/moline-high-school-student-cardiac-arrest-importance-aeds-cpr/526-e1d090fc-90cd-4141-946e-7d3f488bb8fd

Unsurprisingly, the article doesn't mention anything about Maddox' vaxx status.

Fundraising link:
https://events.luriechildrens.org/community-fundraising/heart-safe-for-maddox

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA7JBY8SAeQ

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
cardiac arrestvaxx16-year-old
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy