Have We EVER Been to the Moon? - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #18) with David Whited + Flat Earth Dave Weiss

Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -

www.conspiracyconversation.com









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com









WATCH PART 1 with Dave: https://rumble.com/v2l4bxo-conspiracy-conversations-ep-4-with-david-whited-flat-earth-dave-weiss.html









Dave Weiss

Link to app: https://qrco.de/bbizVA









YouTube Channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg/videos









A Playlist of Flat Earth Dave's recent interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbvSQjsk4yoBOcWDxMUUkGLx









YouTube Channel: Deep Inside The Rabbit Hole (DITRH)

https://www.youtube.com/c/DITRH/videos









The Flat Earth Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheFlatEarthPodcast/videos









Flat Earth Dave's Contact info / Social Media Profiles:

web - FlatEarthDave.com OR TheFlatEarthPodcast.com

Twitter - theFEPodcast

Instagram - theFlatEarthPodcast

Facebook - https://facebook.com/theflatearthpodcast/









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0166bf3905f96968



