LONDON Sounds The ALARM! Russian Nuclear Submarines Surrounded BRITAIN On All Sides!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
643 views • 11 months ago

While the Pentagon, together with NATO, watched sourly the military exercises of Russian warships in the backyard of the United States, very disturbing news came from Britain. As it turned out, the waters around Britain were literally teeming with Russian nuclear submarines. In particular, on June 16, 2024, the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft of the Royal Air Force (RAF) reported that a Russian 'Kazan'-class fourth generation multi-purpose nuclear submarine had been detected in British waters and that this submarine was heading towards the British nuclear submarine base in Faslane......................................

britainboeing p-8 poseidonrussian nuclear submarinesfaslane
