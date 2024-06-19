LONDON Sounds The ALARM! Russian Nuclear Submarines Surrounded BRITAIN On All Sides!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the Pentagon, together with NATO, watched sourly the military exercises of Russian warships in the backyard of the United States, very disturbing news came from Britain. As it turned out, the waters around Britain were literally teeming with Russian nuclear submarines. In particular, on June 16, 2024, the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft of the Royal Air Force (RAF) reported that a Russian 'Kazan'-class fourth generation multi-purpose nuclear submarine had been detected in British waters and that this submarine was heading towards the British nuclear submarine base in Faslane......................................
