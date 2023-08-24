Prigozhin’s Death Makes Him Immortal

On August 23, a business jet belonging to the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, crashed in the Russian Tver region. Two aircraft linked to the company flew from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

One of them crashed from a height of 9 kilometers. Its wreckage and 10 bodies were found at the crash site.

Mirrored - South Front

