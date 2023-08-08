Go BIG, Go FAST, Go NOW! (to REVERSE Climate Change)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(sorry about poor audio quality!) URgent video about achieving "drawdown"--the point at which the level of carbon in our atmosphere starts to go DOWN by Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng. To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, visit: tinyurl.com/GoBigGoFastGoNow
To support local, small, non-GMO, organic, regenerative farmers AND SAVE USD$50 or 25% (whichever is greater) off your 1st $75+ order with green superfood nutrition pioneer, Purium, apply gift code:
pureandpremium
at: iShopPurium.com
Learn more at: tinyurl.com/PureAndPremium
For a FREE, huge list of regenerative agriculture resources, visit: tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources
To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo
For a TON of free energy-savings tips, visit: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &
To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
To attend an info. session for Citizens Climate Lobby, visit: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/informational-session/
Learn more about the Environmental Voter Project by visiting: https://www.environmentalvoter.org/about
To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/GoBigGoFastGoNowVideo