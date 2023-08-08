BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Go BIG, Go FAST, Go NOW! (to REVERSE Climate Change)
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
37 views • 08/08/2023

(sorry about poor audio quality!) URgent video about achieving "drawdown"--the point at which the level of carbon in our atmosphere starts to go DOWN by Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng. To view the "Powerpoint" on Google Drive, visit: tinyurl.com/GoBigGoFastGoNow

To support local, small, non-GMO, organic, regenerative farmers AND SAVE USD$50 or 25% (whichever is greater) off your 1st $75+ order with green superfood nutrition pioneer, Purium, apply gift code:

pureandpremium

at: iShopPurium.com

Learn more at: tinyurl.com/PureAndPremium

For a FREE, huge list of regenerative agriculture resources, visit: tinyurl.com/RegenAgResources


To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

For a TON of free energy-savings tips, visit: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

To attend an info. session for Citizens Climate Lobby, visit: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/informational-session/


Learn more about the Environmental Voter Project by visiting: https://www.environmentalvoter.org/about


To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/GoBigGoFastGoNowVideo


Keywords
climate changeoffgridsea level risepassive houseinflation reduction actdrawdowncitizens climate lobbyenvironmental voter project
