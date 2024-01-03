There was NO pandemic, nothing is spreading that causes death, says Denis Rancourt, PhD

“There is NO global warming.” “There was NO pandemic.” “NOTHING is spreading.” There is NO evidence of a virulent pathogen spreading. “There is NOTHING spreading that causes death.” There are some countries that show NO excess deaths, right next to countries that show LOTS of excess deaths.

Denis Rancourt, PhD giving a 9.5-minute presentation at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa, Canada on November 29, 2023.

The full speech is posted on Denis Rancourt's X's account here: https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1740872581987635278

Denis Rancourt, PhD's website is here:

https://denisrancourt.ca

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News



