VAX PUSHING MOVIE STAR SICK WITH "COVID"

Kerry Washington. "Baby Got Vaxxed! For my family. For the people I love. And for all of YOU! Are you vaccinated yet? Who are you vaxxing for?"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/kerrywashington/p/CODs1MvHiKO/?img_index=1

April 24, 2021

Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won’t be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I’m not sure what’s worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO😭. I love our Unprisoned family so much 😍and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I’m not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it’s very high in vit C! 🤪) and I guess I’ll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you’re going to loooooooove it!

XOXOXOX

K🤧 #TryingToStayPositiveWhileWaitingToBeNegative

July 16, 2024